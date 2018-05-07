Crowder had just five points (1-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 loss to Houston.

Crowder moved into the starting lineup, replacing Derrick Favors, but was unable to make the most of his promotion. The defensive numbers were nice but he couldn't get anything going on the offensive end finishing with just 1-of-11 from the field. The series now heads back to Houston with the Jazz trailing 3-1 and staring down the barrel of elimination. Crowder and his teammates are going to have to pull out something special if they hope to extend the series beyond Tuesday.