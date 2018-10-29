Crowder sprained his ankle during Sunday's game against Dallas, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Crowder landed on an opposing player's foot after taking a shot, causing the injury. He limped off the court and into the locker room, although it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss any time. The Jazz will be off until Wednesday's night, so Crowder will benefit from some rest before a decision on his status against the Timberwolves is made.