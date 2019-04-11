Crowder will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Crowder will start in place of Derrick Favors on Wednesday. In 10 previous starts this year, Crowder's averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.3 minutes.

