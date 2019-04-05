Crowder (quad) is probable Friday against the Kings.

Morning shootaround apparently went well for Crowder, who has been upgraded to probable from questionable. Since March, he's averaging 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.9 minutes.

