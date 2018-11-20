Jazz's Jae Crowder: Well-rounded line in Monday's loss
Crowder finished with 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 121-94 loss to the Pacers.
Crowder broke a four-game streak of single-digit scoring by draining more threes in this one than he did the last four combined. It was Crowder's best showing since he lit up the Celtics in his best game of the season back on Nov. 9. Crowder remains the team's top small-ball power forward option, and when he's connecting on his outside shots he's worth a look in most leagues.
