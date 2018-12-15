Crowder will come off the bench Saturday against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The move is matchup based, with Derrick Favors moving into the starting five to defend against the Magic's Aaron Gordon. When coming off the bench this season, Crowder has averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.6 minutes.

