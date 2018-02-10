Crowder will make his Jazz debut during Sunday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Crowder was traded from the Cavs to the Jazz on Thursday's trade deadline. There's a strong possibility he comes off the bench and acts as a sixth-man behind the likes of Joe Ingles and Derrick Favors at the two forward spots, which should allow him to be as fantasy relevant as he was in Cleveland.