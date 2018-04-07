Crowder (eye) is available for Sunday's game versus the Lakers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Crowder suffered a corneal abrasion in Tuesday's victory over the Clippers, which forced him out of the contest. He will give it a go Sunday, as the game holds playoff implications for the Jazz. He will presumably take on his usual role barring any setbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories