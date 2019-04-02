Jazz's Jae Crowder: Will start Monday
Crowder will draw the start Monday against the Hornets.
With Derrick Favors ruled out due to a back injury, Crowder will move into the starting five. Favors saw just nine minutes in the previous game, when he suffered the injury, which led to Crowder seeing 28 minutes and putting up 18 points. Crowder should be in-line for a larger role once again, and would likely remain with the starters if Favors was forced to miss more games.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Fills the boxscore Friday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Healthy stat line in win•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Strong effort in loss•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Delivers once again off bench•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Fills out stat sheet in spot start•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...