Crowder will draw the start Monday against the Hornets.

With Derrick Favors ruled out due to a back injury, Crowder will move into the starting five. Favors saw just nine minutes in the previous game, when he suffered the injury, which led to Crowder seeing 28 minutes and putting up 18 points. Crowder should be in-line for a larger role once again, and would likely remain with the starters if Favors was forced to miss more games.