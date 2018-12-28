Jazz's Jae Crowder: Won't play Saturday
Crowder (thumb) is out Saturday against the Knicks.
A bruised left thumb suffered Thursday against the 76ers will prevent Crowder from playing Saturday. It will be his first missed game of the year. In his absence, Derrick Favors, Thabo Sefolosha and Royce O'Neale could see extra usage.
