Jazz's Jairus Lyles: Joining Jazz for summer league

Lyles will participate in summer league with the Jazz, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.

Lyles spent his final three years of college at UMBC before going undrafted during the 2018 NBA Draft. During his senior campaign, he averaged 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Notably, he also drilled 2.4 threes per tilt at a 39.0 percent clip.