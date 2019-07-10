Lyles, who left the Jazz's final Salt Lake City Summer League game last Wednesday due to a foot sprain, has played in two of the Jazz's three games in Las Vegas and is averaging 4.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 13.5 minutes.

The second-year guard overcame his injury relatively quickly and has been playing modest minutes off the bench in the desert thus far. Lyles logged 46 games in the G League last season for the Salt Lake City Stars after going undrafted, and he'll look to continue building his resume during his remaining time in the desert.