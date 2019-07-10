Jazz's Jairus Lyles: Overcomes foot sprain
Lyles, who left the Jazz's final Salt Lake City Summer League game last Wednesday due to a foot sprain, has played in two of the Jazz's three games in Las Vegas and is averaging 4.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 13.5 minutes.
The second-year guard overcame his injury relatively quickly and has been playing modest minutes off the bench in the desert thus far. Lyles logged 46 games in the G League last season for the Salt Lake City Stars after going undrafted, and he'll look to continue building his resume during his remaining time in the desert.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.