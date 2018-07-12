Jazz's Jairus Lyles: Secures two-way deal

Lyles agreed to a two-way contract with the Jazz on Thursday.

Undrafted this season out of UMBC, Lyles has appeared in three summer league games for the Jazz, averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. During his senior year, he posted 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.