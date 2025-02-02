The Lakers traded Hood-Schifino to the Jazz on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hood-Schifino is part of a blockbuster three-team trade that saw the Lakers send Anthony Davis (abdomen), Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic (calf), Maxi Kleber (foot) and Markieff Morris. The Jazz also received two 2025 second-round picks to help facilitate the trade. Hood-Schifino has been out of action since Dec. 1 due to a left hamstring strain, but once he returns he could have a consistent role with a Jazz team that sits at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.