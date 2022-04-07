Butler ended Wednesday's 137-101 win over Oklahoma City with seven points (3-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 30 minutes.

Butler didn't play in either of Utah's previous two games, but he got an opportunity to log significant minutes Wednesday thanks to Donovan Mitchell's (rest) absence and the lopsided nature of the contest. The rookie guard responded with the first double-double of his NBA career and career-best marks in both rebounds and assists. Butler doesn't figure to be a big part of the team's playoff rotation, however, as he averaged only 5.5 minutes in the previous four games in which he appeared.