Jackson is still developing chemistry with Utah's core after having limited time alongside his teammates following his arrival last season, according to Jazz reporter Eric Spyropoulos.

Head coach Will Hardy said Tuesday that Jackson's familiarity with the roster doesn't change the fact that he's still early in the learning process after appearing in only three games for Utah last season. Hardy was encouraged by Jackson's communication during the Jazz's opening practice and highlighted the big man's versatility as something that gives the team several options. Developing chemistry with Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George should be a point of emphasis throughout training camp.