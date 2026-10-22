Jackson provided 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 123-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jackson delivered efficient scoring and a pair of blocks in his first game back in Memphis since being traded to Utah in February. However, the former Grizzlies star fouled out in the fourth quarter and committed five turnovers, limiting an otherwise productive performance. Jackson's defensive contributions and ability to stretch the floor remain valuable for fantasy managers, though foul trouble continues to be a concern.