Jackson (recently traded) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Magic.

Jackson was the centerpiece of a trade package sent by the Grizzlies to the Jazz on Tuesday, and the veteran big man is slated to make his debut with Utah in Saturday's road contest. He averaged 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 31.9 minutes per game across his 10 outings prior to Tuesday's trade. The Jazz appear to be committed to a frontcourt of Jackson and Lauri Markkanen for the foreseeable future, with rookie Ace Bailey and third-year pro Keyonte George (ankle) also serving as key members of the franchise.