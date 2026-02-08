Jackson closed Saturday's 120-117 loss to Orlando with 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 25 minutes.

Jackson appeared for the first time as a member of the Jazz, finishing with 22 points in 25 minutes. It was certainly an encouraging start for Jackson, with the only worry being whether or not he is limited down the stretch. As long as he remains on the court, Jackson should continue to flirt with top 40 value, not unlike what he has been able to do thus far this season.