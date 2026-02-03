The Grizzlies traded Jackson to the Jazz on Tuesday in exchange for Walter Clayton, Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang (foot) and three future first-round picks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Memphis also included Vince Williams, John Konchar and Jock Landale in the deal.

The Grizzlies are going all-in on a rebuild with this move. It's a surprise to see Jackson moved before Ja Morant, but the Jazz clearly met the high asking price with this haul of young talent and draft capital. Jackson was in the midst of a frustrating season in Memphis, but now the former Defensive Player of the Year will get a chance to rejuvenate himself with a fresh start. He figures to be the new face of the Jazz and becomes an intriguing pairing with Lauri Markkanen in the frontcourt. Jackson's debut with the Jazz likely won't come until Thursday against the Hawks at the earliest.