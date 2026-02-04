This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Jaren Jackson: Won't play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Jackson (recently traded) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Atlanta.
Jackson was dealt from Memphis to Utah on Tuesday, and he'll be unavailable Thursday while the trade gets finalized and the 26-year-old big man gets settled in with his new team. Jackson's next chance to play will come Saturday at Orlando.