Vanderbilt racked up six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Vanderbilt moved back into the starting lineup Saturday, chalking up a well-balanced, yet low-volume performance. Despite being a regular member of the starting lineup, Vanderbilt has been a little disappointing thus far this season. While he is inside the top 100, his value is predominantly tied to rebounds, steals and field goal percentage. He probably should be rostered in most formats but is clearly not for everyone.