Vanderbilt didn't participate in practice Sunday due to lower-back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz have yet to provide Vanderbilt with an official injury designation for Monday's game against the Mavericks, but his absence from practice a day in advance of the contest likely makes him questionable -- at best -- to play. With Kelly Olynyk's recent return from a left ankle sprain bringing the Jazz frontcourt back to full strength, Vanderbilt has been held under 20 minutes in both of his last two appearances off the Utah bench.