Vanderbilt totaled 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Kings.

It's becoming increasingly clear that Kelly Olynyk isn't getting the job done for Utah inside, and a change would have probably been made long ago if Vanderbilt wasn't alongside him picking up the slack. tThe youngster currently averages eight rebounds per game, and that number has continued to climb throughout the season.