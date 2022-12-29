Vanderbilt closed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors.

Vanderbilt came close to his sixth double-double of the season in the loss. Although his scoring totals can be a little rocky, Vanderbilt has been a consistent source of rebounds as he holds down the frontcourt with Kelly Olynyk. Replacing Rudy Gobert was no easy task for the Jazz, but the players assembled for the rebuild have risen to the challenge and are faring far better than expected.