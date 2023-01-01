Vanderbilt contributed four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to Miami.
Vanderbilt was nowhere to be seen in the loss, managing just 17 minutes after picking up three early fouls. It's certainly been a season full of ups and downs for Vanderbilt, despite the fact he has a regular spot in the starting rotation. He is far from a must-roster player, even though he sits just outside the top 100 in 12-team leagues. His limited skillset means he isn't going to be a viable asset for everyone, and yet can be ultra-valuable in specific builds.
