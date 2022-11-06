Vanderbilt is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to right adductor soreness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Sunday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so Vanderbilt could be at some risk of missing Monday's game against the Lakers even if he suits up versus the Clippers. The fifth-year big man has started in all 10 of Utah's games to date, averaging 9.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.6 three-pointers and 0.5 blocks in 25.3 minutes per contest while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the charity stripe.