Vanderbilt recorded 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Clippers.

Vanderbilt recorded just his third double-double of the season in the win, a nice turnaround for managers who have had to show plenty of patience. Despite the starting role, Vanderbilt has been underwhelming thus far, typically seeing minutes in the low to mid-20s. He remains a viable 12-team asset but is really only suited to teams in need of rebounds and steals.