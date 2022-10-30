Vanderbilt produced seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-123 win over the Grizzlies.

Vanderbilt saw just 23 minutes in the win as the coaching staff seemingly opted to go in another direction down the stretch. While his production has been more than adequate, his minutes thus far have been wildly inconsistent, ranging from 18 all the way up to 32. His spot in the starting lineup appears assured and the fact he can contribute across multiple categories does mean he should be able to maintain value, even in limited minutes.