Vanderbilt totaled six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-4 FT), eight rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Spurs.

Vanderbilt demonstrated the full range of his fantasy game Tuesday, both good and bad. Projecting forward, he should be a solid source of boards and steals but is likely to hurt you in multiple other areas, such as free three efficiency and scoring. Managers know what they are getting when drafting him, meaning he should only be taken when suited to a certain build.