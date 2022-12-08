Vanderbilt isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Walker Kessler will replace Vanderbilt in the starting lineup Wednesday. However, this move is temporary, as Jazz coach Will Hardy wants extra size in the lineup with Lauri Markkanen (illness) out.
