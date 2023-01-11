Vanderbilt isn't in the starting lineup with Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz will start Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler in the frontcourt, as Malik Beasley will replace Vanderbilt in the starting five. The 23-year-old big man will come off the bench for just the third time this season.
