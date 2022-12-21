Vanderbilt closed with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-111 win over Detroit.

Vanderbilt finally got back on track in the win, delivering arguably his best line of the season. Despite starting for the majority of the season, his playing time has hovered at around 25 minutes per night. He has been a top 100 asset thus far, although his value is heavily weighted toward rebounds, steals and field goal percentage. While he remains a must-roster player across most formats, let's hope he can springboard off this performance.