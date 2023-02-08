Vanderbilt (back) participated in Wednesday's shootaround, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vanderbilt was unavailable Monday against the Mavericks due to back spasms and is questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. His participation in the team's morning shootaround is encouraging for his status against the Timberwolves, but he's also been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline.
