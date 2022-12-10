Vanderbilt supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 118-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Vanderbilt came off the bench and had a quiet first half with five points on 2-of-5 shooting to go along with three rebounds. After not scoring in the third quarter, he went 2-of-2 from the field with five points in the final period while also grabbing four of his team-high 10 boards. The Jazz forward recorded a double-double for just the fourth time this season and now has two steals in three of his last five games.