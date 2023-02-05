Vanderbilt (back) is questionable to play Monday against the Mavs, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
This isn't surprising as Vanderbilt wasn't able to participate in Sunday's practice due to his back issues, so he'll likely be headed towards a game-time decision on Monday night. If he can't give it a go, expect more minutes for Walker Kessler, Kelly Olynyk and Rudy Gay.
