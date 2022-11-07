Vanderbilt (groin) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Lakers, Eric Walden reports.

Vanderbilt missed the first leg of the team's back-to-back on Sunday due to right adductor soreness and is listed as questionable for Monday. Through 10 games this season, Vanderbilt has averaged 9.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.