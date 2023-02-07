Vanderbilt (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vanderbilt sat out Monday's surprising loss to the Mavericks with back spasms. Amid the back issue is the fact that Vanderbilt's name has been in trade rumors, with the deadline being Thursday. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on both situations.
