Vanderbilt is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vanderbilt will replace Walker Kessler in the starting five Saturday. He will return to his usual starting spot after coming off the bench in the previous two games.
More News
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Posts double-double off bench•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Improved performance Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Records second double-double•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Season high in assists•
-
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt: Strong night on glass•