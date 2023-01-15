Vanderbilt ended with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the 76ers.

Vanderbilt shifted back into the starting lineup Saturday after Lauri Markkanen was ruled out with a hip injury. While he did flirt with a double-double, he added very little in terms of defensive numbers. With Kelly Olynyk (ankle) slated to miss at least the next week, Vanderbilt's role is likely to fluctuate. He remains a viable asset in all 12-team leagues, although his limited skill set means he is certainly not an option for everyone.