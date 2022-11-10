Vanderbilt is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Vanderbilt makes his return to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to right groin soreness. Vanderbilt has averaged 9.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.4 minutes across 10 games this season.