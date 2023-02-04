Vanderbilt accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to Atlanta.

Vanderbilt needed just 18 minutes to rip down double-digit boards, marking the second time this season he's reached 10-plus rebounds in fewer than 20 minutes. His involvement in the offense continues to be minimal, as he's scored in double-digits just twice in the past 11 games. The soon-to-be 24-year-old is allegedly on the trade block, but fantasy managers shouldn't worry about him seeing much fewer than the 19.9 minutes he's averaged over the past seven games. If you've rostered him this long, there's no reason to speculatively drop him.