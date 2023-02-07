Vanderbilt has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks.

Vanderbilt wasn't able to practice on Sunday due to the back spasms, so it's not all that surprising to see him ruled out for Monday's game, particularly with Utah slated to play six games over the next nine days. Expect more minutes for Walker Kessler, Kelly Olynyk and Rudy Gay on Monday, and for now, Vanderbilt should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.