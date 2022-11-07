Vanderbilt (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Vanderbilt was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup due to right adductor soreness, and he'll be unable to suit up for the first half of a back-to-back set. Rudy Gay and Lauri Markkanen are candidates to handle increased roles against the Clippers.