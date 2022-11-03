Vanderbilt notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to Dallas.

Vanderbilt was limited to single-digit scoring totals in each of his last four appearances, but he logged 10 field-goal attempts Wednesday and matched his highest scoring total of the season during the narrow loss. Over the 23-year-old's first nine appearances with the Jazz, he's averaged 9.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.