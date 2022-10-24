Vanderbilt closed Sunday's 122-121 overtime win over New Orleans with 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 28 minutes.

Vanderbilt was one of four starters that scored in double digits for Utah, and he was particularly efficient since he missed just two shots all game long en route to his first double-digit scoring output of the season. He's not expected to operate as one of Utah's go-to players on offense this campaign, but he certainly has the quality to put up these numbers from time to time.