Vanderbilt produced six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds and eight assists across 27 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns.

Vanderbilt fouled out of this game but not before making a huge impact with double-digit rebounds and a season-best eight assists. The young forward continues to contribute where he can with efficient shooting and excellent rebounding numbers in 25 minutes per game. He's never been a huge blocks contributor, but he has been good for about one steal per game this season.