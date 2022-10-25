Vanderbilt posted 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 114-108 loss to the Rockets.

Vanderbilt has carved a spot into Utah's starting five, and although there's no substitute for Rudy Gobert, the former Timberwolf is definitely contributing as a defensive presence in the frontcourt. So far, it looks like he'll join Kelly Olynyk up front, but Walker Kessler will press Olynyk for playing time. Udoka Azubuike (ankle) may also muddy the waters at the four and five spots when he returns.