Vanderbilt will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Vanderbilt enjoyed a two-game stint in the starting five with Lauri Markkanen sidelined due to a hip issue. However, with Markkanen back in action, he will come off the bench. In 4 bench appearances, Vanderbilt has averaged 7.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over 22.1 minutes.