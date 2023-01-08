Vanderbilt provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-118 loss to the Bulls.

Vanderbilt matched his season high with 14 rebounds, earning his seventh double-double of the year. His scoring remains inconsistent, but his boards and steals continue to provide fantasy managers with decent value in category leagues. In 40 games played, the young forward is averaging 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.